Even as foreign tourist arrivals in India soar, Bangladesh becomes top country on list

Bangladesh tops the list by contributing the largest number in October. (Representational Image/ IE)

Tourist arrivals in India has seen a surge in India and surprisingly, Bangladesh tops the list by contributing the largest number in October. As per a release by the Tourism Ministry, the latest figures for foreign tourists has risen to 18.8 percent in October 2017. It is more than the recorded numbers in October 2016. At second place is the US which is a distant second, followed by the UK, Sri Lanka, Canada and Germany. As per the release 8.76 lakh foreign tourist came to India in October this year, compared to 7.42 lakh in October 2016 and 6.83 lakh in 2015. Moreover, the arrivals of tourists between January and October saw a surge of 15.8 percent which is more than that of October 2016. In the wake to promote ‘Incredible India’, the government drive to ease visa norms and extend e-visa services has resulted in a big increase in tourists arrivals. In October, 1.76 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-tourist visas compared to 1.05 lakh during October 2016, a year-on-year growth of 67 percent. Between January and October 2017, 12.43 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-visa compared to 7.81 lakh in the same period last year, registering a growth of 59 percent.

Interestingly, earlier in September this year, India launched a campaign to woo Egyptian travellers and make them aware of magnificent holiday options in the country. The month-long “Incredible India!” campaign was organised by the Embassy of India in Cairo, in coordination with the India Tourism Office in Dubai, the Cairo Governorate, and the Cairo Public Transport Authority. It was flagged off jointly by India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Governor of Cairo Governorate Eng Atef Abdel Hamid and officials from Cairo Transport Authority.

As a part of the campaign, 12 buses of transport authority showcased various tourist destinations in India, including culture, festivals, monuments, landscape, wildlife, people and food. Each bus was uniquely exhibited two tourist themes of India. The campaign was run on five routes in East, Middle, North, South and Giza parts of Cairo Metropolitan area. “We invite more and more Egyptian tourists to visit India, even as we support the growth in Indian tourists to Egypt. “India has a variety of experiences ranging from historical sites to natural beauty, beaches to mountains, adventure to cultural events, yoga to medical tourism, wedding destinations to tours, and much more,” Bhattacharyya said while inaugurated the event at Cairo citadel.