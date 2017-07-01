EROnet launched in Har for online electoral rolls management Chandigarh. (PTI)

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi today launched web-based application ‘EROnet’ in Haryana for online electoral rolls management to facilitate the voters. Using EROnet, people can get their names registered in electoral rolls, get details of their voter ID card rectified and their names transferred to an another constituency online. Zaidi launched the application through video conferencing which was attended by Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Ankur Gupta. According to an official release, Zaidi lauded the Haryana Election Department for the preparations made by it and said EROnet would benefit all voters as it was easy to get enrolled through this system. “It is expected that EROnet will prove to be beneficial in creating awareness among those people who have not been able to get their voter cards issued yet,” he said. Gupta said a special campaign would be launched in the state from July 1 to 31 to get about eight lakh youths in the age group of 18 and 21 years registered in the electoral rolls through EROnet.

Forms 6, 6A, 7, 8 and 8A would be made available through the application and the department has also fixed two days, July 9 and 23, on which Booth Level Officers would be present at their respective polling centres to accept claims and objections of the voters, he said. Gupta said the Election Department had also launched toll-free number 1950, functional from 9am to 5pm on all working days, to help the people icenters queries.