Eradicating dowry, child marriage true homage to Mahatma Gandhi says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is calling up couples who have married without dowry and meeting them to encourage others to raise their voice against the social evil. (Image: Reuters)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is calling up couples who have married without dowry and meeting them to encourage others to raise their voice against the social evil. The chief minister, who had on October 2 this year started the drive to end dowry and child marriage, drawing strength from the campaign against alcohol started a year ago, today said eliminating these evils will bring down crimes against women and will be a true homage to Mahatama Gandhi. “Mere eradication of these two social evils from our society will bring about a drastic reduction in the incidence of crimes against women. But, laws alone cannot achieve this. The society must do its bit,” he said, adding prohibition has been a success in the state only because of the “wholehearted support” it received from the society.

“We need similar social backing to our campaigns against dowry and child marriage”, he said while flagging off “Dahej Mukti Jagrukta Rath” – an initiative by a leading media house. As part of Champaran Satyagrah centenary celebrations, he said campaigns have been launched against alcohol, dowry and child marriage. “I have been making telephone calls and even meeting couples who have chosen to tie the knot without dowry. This is a gesture of respect,” he said. “If we succeed, it would bring about a huge change in the society and that will be the true homage to Gandhiji,” Kumar Dowry and child marriage are great social evils which must be eradicated. It is a matter of concern that while Bihar stands at 26th number in the country in the number of cases of crimes against women, when it comes to dowry-related offences, we are second only to Uttar Pradesh, Kumar lamented.

“Campaigns like these have led to an improvement in Bihar’s image across the country. Recently, a delegation from Karnataka was here to study our prohibition drive. We, on our part, will keep organizing programmes that encourage the society to enthusiastically support the cause,” the chief minister said. Last month, Harindra Kumar Singh, a former principal and a resident of Bhojpur district, had met the CM at the latter’s official residence and said he was “inspired” by Kumar’s appeal to return the dowry which he had got for his son’s marriage. Kumar said a human chain will be formed across the state on January 21 next to spread awareness against dowry and child marriage just like we did on that date this year against prohibition. More than four crore citizens stood holding each others hand across the state on January 21, 2017 to express commitment in favour of liquor ban.