Entrepreneurs to get major leg-up in India

Niti Aayog has identified innovation, skill development and start-ups as the three key elements for driving growth. Keeping the elements in mind, it has joined hands with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem, which also includes digitisation as a major component. The top 22 projects and their prototypes designed by CII Innovation Clubs have been brought into highlight at the 4th conference on innovation and start-ups for commercialising new ideas. “This is an opportunity for industry decision makers and investors to adopt and support the innovations,” JB Panny, chairman, CII eastern region, start up and innovation task force said. While Niti Aayog would prepare suitable guidelines and create a framework at the policy level, CII would look for applications at the field level to create a new breed of entrepreneurship. CII has roped in funding agencies like InQube Innoventures, Neoleap Business Ventures, Unitus Seed Fund, Precog Innovation and others to fund innovation and give it shape of a new business venture.