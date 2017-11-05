Ensured minimum loss of life as Defence Minister, says Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

The Chief Minister also said sometimes, differently-abled people can contribute more to the society than a normal person. (PTI)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said when he was held the Defence Minister portfolio, he always tried to ensure minimum life was lost. While speaking at a prize distribution ceremony of a 10 km and 3 km marathon of the second edition of the JK Cement Swachh ability run here, Parrikar said he had instructed soldiers in the armed forces to kill the enemy, instead of getting killed. “We cannot forget their contribution in protecting our borders. “Sacrificing everything for the country is a must but that does not mean when you go for fighting, you should get killed. Kill your enemies. That was the target,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said sometimes, differently-abled people can contribute more to the society than a normal person. “I also came here because I consider ‘divyangs’ a very important component for society. They can sometimes contribute more than a normal person. And I have seen these abilities. While they have a disadvantage in certain faculties, I have seen their abilities in some other faculties,” he added.