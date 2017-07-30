Ensure welfare schemes reach people: Amit Shah tells party men

Amit Shah made the remarks while addressing the ministers of the UP government here. (Image: IE)

The victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was the result of hard work of BJP workers and the government’s aim is to take welfare-centric measures of the Centre to the people, which had been stagnated in the previous regimes, party president Amit Shah said today. Shah made the remarks while addressing the ministers of the UP government here. At the meeting of the government and organization held at the UP BJP office, it was pledged that various welfare-centric measures of the Centre and state government will be taken to the doorstep of the public, an official statement issued by the party said.

“The government is working to verify the BPL cards and this work has largely been completed. This will help in providing government ration to the deserving and actual beneficiaries. The government is committed for the betterment of people of Uttar Pradesh. The ministers in the government are also contributing in this regard,” Shah said, according to the statement.

At the meeting, a roadmap was also prepared for fulfilling the promises mentioned in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) at the earliest. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Ministers have been made in-charge for various districts, and assigned with the responsibility of carrying out developmental activities in the district. This will also help in review of various schemes.”