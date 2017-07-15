Ensure security for animal transporters, says Syed Ahmed Bukhari to government

He said that rising incidents of violence and killing of people these days in the name of cow protection has made the situation grave and in view of the atmosphere that has emerged in the country, it is also strongly feared that people carrying animals to the markets will become targets of violence. (Image: PTI)

The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, urging him to take steps to ensure that those ferrying buffaloes and goats for sacrifice on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha are not attacked. He said that rising incidents of violence and killing of people these days in the name of cow protection has made the situation grave and in view of the atmosphere that has emerged in the country, it is also strongly feared that people carrying animals to the markets will become targets of violence. “We are not in favour of sacrificing cows. Sentiments of a particular religious community are attached with the cow. We give due respect to their religious sentiments, but if those carrying buffaloes and goats are attacked in the name of the protection of animals, then the peace of the country will get vitiated,” Bukhari said in his letter.

He further said that as sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is a part and parcel of the Muslim faith, there should be no hindrance in the process even as he urged the government to give instructions to police and administration to provide security to Muslims employed in the cattle transport business.

He also sought strict legal action against those who attempt to disrupt or attack those transporting animals. “Muslims should be completely free to practice their religious sentiments and obligations. The way we respect the religious sentiments of others, we expect the same for us,” he said. Eid-ul-Adha, which is commonly known as Bakrid, is scheduled to be observed on September 1.