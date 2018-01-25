Enjoy Bharat Parv on Republic Day 2018: Know about the festival, what to expect, how to attend

Four day long event Bharat Parv to be organised at Red Fort to generate a patriotic mood in the nation

In an effort to ‘generate a patriotic mood’ and promote the rich cultural diversity of the country, the government will organise the ‘Bharat Parv’. The event will be organised at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31, as per a release by the Ministry of Tourism. Being organised as part of the Republic Day 2018 celebrations, the ‘Bharat Parv’ is aimed to ensure wider participation of the general public.The Ministry of Tourism has been designated as the nodal Ministry for the event.

What to expect during Bharat Parv

The event will see the display of Republic Day Parade Tableaux, performances by the Armed Forces Bands (Static as well as dynamic), a Multi-Cuisine Food Court, Craft Mela, cultural Performances from different regions of the country and Photo Exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP). Regional cuisine from across India will be available at the food court, which will also have street food stalls set up by the National Association of Street Vendors of India, and stalls by Institutes of Hotel Management and the Indian Tourism Development Corporation.

“The cultural performances include choreographed folk-tribal dances and music arranged through the North Zonal Cultural Centre as well as performances by cultural troupes from different states,” the official statement said. There will also be “Theme State Pavilions” where each state will showcase its strengths along with tourism potential. “The craft mela (fair) with 50 stalls will showcase the diverse Indian handicrafts, arranged by the state governments and Ministry of Textiles through the office of the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts,” added the release.

Here is how you can attend the event

The Ministry of Tourism will inaugurate the event at 5.00 pm on 26th January 2018 (Republic Day) and it would be open for public till 10.00 pm. The event, that is being organised at the Red Fort, Delhi will be open from 12 Noon to 10.00 pm from 27th to 31st January 2018. It will be open for public and the entry is kept free. However, identity proof is required for entry to the event.