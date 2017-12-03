Engine of Virbhumi Express derails at Ujjain, no injuries

The emergency teams rushed to the spot and restored the rail traffic at 11.45 am. (Representative image: PTI)

Train services were affected for about three hours after the locomotive of the Udaipur-Indore Virbhumi Express derailed near Ujjain today, officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, Western Railway’s Ratlam division public relation officer Jitendra Kumar Jayant said. “The engine derailed between Indore-Ujjain rail section today morning which affected railway traffic for about three hours. The emergency teams rushed to the spot and restored the rail traffic at 11.45 am. The Virbhumi Express continued its journey towards Indore after the restoration,” he said. He added that due to the derailment, trains going towards Indore including Narmada Express, Avantika Express and Duranto Express were stopped at Ujjain. He said that the cause of the derailment would be known from the investigations currently underway.