Enforcement Directorate files charge sheet against company promoter Vijay M Choudhary under Prevention of Money Laundering Act

The 85-page charge sheet (called prosecution complaint in the ED’s parlance) supported by 5,000 documents against Vijay M Choudhary (59) of Zoom Developers Private Limited, was filed before special judge Kamal Joshi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).(Express Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed a charge sheet in a special court here against the promoter of a company in the Rs 2,650-crore bank loan default case. The 85-page charge sheet (called prosecution complaint in the ED’s parlance) supported by 5,000 documents against Vijay M Choudhary (59) of Zoom Developers Private Limited, was filed before special judge Kamal Joshi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The charge sheet described how Choudhary and his company Zoom Developers Private Limited allegedly took a loan worth Rs 2,650-crore from 26 different banks after floating bogus companies. It also alleged that he, while taking these loans, also used fake documents. Choudhary, who is under the arrest, was also presented in the court today. ED had arrested Choudhary from Mumbai in connection with this money laundering case on May 2 this year.