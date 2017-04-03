Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 11.57 crore in ambulances case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it had attached assets worth Rs 11.57 crore in connection with a 2015 case in Rajasthan relating to the ‘108 ambulances’. “The assets of Sweta Mangal and others in Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. case vis-a-vis 108 ambulances scam have been attached under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act),” an ED tweet said.
The case was registered in 2015 on a complaint by the Vasundhara Raje government against the earlier government led by Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Congress leader Sachin Pilot, former Union Minister P Chindambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and officials of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited were among the accused.
Gehlot, along with the other persons, was accused of rigging the tendering procedure for buying new ambulances under the ‘108 service’ in the company’s favour.