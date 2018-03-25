Encounters again in Uttar Pradesh! Police kill two criminals in Noida, Saharanpur; here are details

Lucknow encounter site where Sunil Sharma was killed in September. (IE File photo)

In multiple encounters in western Uttar Pradesh, as many as two criminals have been killed by police officials. The two encounters have been reported from the city of Noida and Saharanpur.In Noida on Sunday morning, Uttar Pradesh police gunned down a criminal named Shravan Chaudhary, who was wanted in multiple murder cases in Delhi as well as Noida. He was killed by police after a gun battle this morning. Chaudhary carried a reward for Rs 50,000. Police said that along with a heavy-calibre single-barrelled gun, an AK-47 assault rifle were recovered from the criminal.

In Saharanpur, a wanted criminal, who carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was killed by police. The incident happened last night. However, an aide of the criminal managed to escape. In the incident, a police personnel was reportedly injured. The injured police officer was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. As much as Rs 1 Lakh along with a motorcycle and a pistol were seized from the criminal. The Police are on a look-out for the absconding criminal. The killed criminal was identified as Ahsan.

While talking to the media, Babloo Kumar, SSP said, “As soon as we were informed about the incident we started rigorous checking & barricading. During the encounter, one of our personnel also got injured & is being treated in a hospital. Criminal killed had been

involved in various crimes previously.”