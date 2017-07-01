Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Kashmir

“Security forces were fired at when they launched an operation in Batpora village after a tip-off about the militants hiding in a house,” the police said in a statement here.”

A woman civilian was killed in a cross-firing between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, police said. “Security forces were fired at when they launched an operation in Batpora village after a tip-off about the militants hiding in a house,” the police said in a statement here.” “In the cross firing, the woman was wounded and later succumbed to her injuries.” The statement said: “Some militants are still holed-up in the house. Efforts are ongoing to take out the civilians.” “The militants are using the civilians as human shield,” it added.

