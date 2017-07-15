  3. Tral encounter: 2 terrorists killed in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, says Police

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in Kashmir today, police said.

By: | Srinagar | Updated: July 15, 2017 9:48 AM
Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir news, Jammu and Kashmir latest news, Jammu and Kashmir encounter, Jammu and Kashmir clash, kashmir unrest, kashmir clash, kashmir news, Satoora encounter A senior police officer said the bodies of the terrorists were yet to be recovered and that the exchange of fire continued. (ANI)

Two terrorists were believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district today, police said. A senior police officer said the bodies of the terrorists were yet to be recovered and that the exchange of fire continued. The encounter began after militants opened fire on security forces who were carrying out a search operation in Satoora forest area of Tral, 36 kms from here. The police officer said the search operation was launched on information about the presence of some militants there.

(Further details awaited)

