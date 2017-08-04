Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

The search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire rpt fire on the security personnel (Representational image/PTI)

A militant is believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Bijbehara area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire rpt fire on the security personnel, he said. “One militant is believed to have been killed in the gunfight. The killing could be confirmed only after the ultra’s body is recovered,” he said.