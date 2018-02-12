Employment to every household, free smartphones for youth: BJP goes all out to woo Tripura ahead of polls

The BJP’s manifesto for Tripura polls promises free education to women till graduation, salaries in line with the 7th Pay Commission and probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made some big promises on employment, investments and the youth for Tripura ahead of the upcoming polls in the state. On its list of promises in its 30-page manifesto released on Sunday include Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for food processing, bamboo and IT, jobs to every family and free smartphones for the youth. While releasing the manifesto, Finance minister Arun Jaitley termed the Tripura elections “important for both the country as well as the BJP”.

In line with this understanding of the party, the ‘Vision Document Tripura 2018’, the BJP’s manifesto for polls, also promises to provide free education to women till graduation, salaries in line with the 7th Pay Commission for state government employees, free health insurance and clean drinking water to all BPL households and an investigation into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

While releasing the vision document, Jaitley noted how the BJP, which had a limited footprint in many northeastern states, has seen its vote base increase as a result of its hard work alongside regional parties. This, he said had also resulted in the party forming governments in many states of the Northeast.

Speaking specifically of Tripura, he noted how the state which was dominated by other regional parties has seen a revolt by the people as a result of their rising discontent for traditional political parties. Slamming the CPM and Congress, the Finance minister said that successive governments had belied people’s expectations and resulted in disappointment and anger against them. “Five terms in power is an era — it is an entire generation. Despite that the state has not seen commensurate progress and changes,” he said, charging the CPM of keeping in power through “fear psychosis and reach of its cadres”.

However, Jaitley said that it was these measures that transform people’s fear into disgust and cited the example of West Bengal to assert that the vote banks had shifted towards the BJP and Tripura would witness something similar in these elections.