Emmanuel Macron, Narendra Modi meet likely in December as French president set to visit India

For the first International Solar Alliance (ISA) meet in December, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is one of the areas where France is seeking closer cooperation with India.Though the agenda for the rest of the visit is in the process of being finalised, the ISA, a coalition of 121 solar-rich countries looking to address energy needs, will become a legal entity in the second week of December, coinciding with Macron’s three-day visit to India. ISA was jointly launched by Modi and then-French President Francois Hollande in the presence of the then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on November 30, 2015 as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries.

As a requirement for the alliance to become operational as a legal body, before the December 9 summit, the countries have to get the ISA framework ratified by their respective Parliaments. Though the ISA framework agreement was opened for signature during the COP22 (UN climate conference) at Marrakesh, Morocco, on November 15 last year, only 39 of 121 countries have, so far, signed it, with only nine of them ratifying it. The countries that have ratified it as on date are India, France, Bangladesh, Fiji, Mauritius, Republic of Nauru, Niger, Seychelles and Tuvalu.