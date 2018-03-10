Emmanuel Macron India visit: Full List of MoUs, Agreements signed between India and France

President of France, Emmanuel Macron arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

President of France, Emmanuel Macron arrived in New Delhi on Friday. The French President is on a four-day visit to the country. On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French President also issued a joint press statement at the Hyderabad House today. The duo discussed several areas of India-France cooperation, particularly in defence, security, trade and people-to-people ties. Many French and Indian companies have signed contracts worth $16 billion on Saturday.

The nuclear agreement between the two nations is considered significant. After the discussion with President Macron, PM Modi highlighted the solar alliance and cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defense, security, technology, space, and counterterrorism.

Full List of MoUs/Agreements signed during the State Visit of President of France to India:

1. Agreement between India and France on the Prevention of Illicit Consumption and Reduction of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Chemical Precursors and Related Offences.

Purpose: The Agreement shall facilitate the two countries in combating illicit traffic and consumption of drugs and will also impact on the financing of terrorism.

2. India-France Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

Purpose: This agreement will facilitate temporary circular migration based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.

3. Agreement between India and France to facilitate Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications.

Purpose: The purpose of this Arrangement is to facilitate the mutual recognition of educational qualifications.

4. Memorandum of Understanding between Ministry of Railways and SNCF Motilities, France on technical cooperation in the field of Railways.

Purpose: The purpose of this MoU is to build upon and deepen the mutual cooperation and focus on priority areas of high speed and semi-high speed rail; station renovation modernisation of current operations and infrastructure; and suburban trains.

5. Letter of Intent between India and France for the creation of a permanent Indo-French Railways Forum.

Purpose: The purpose of this Letter of Intent is to enhance the already existing cooperation by creating an Indo-French Permanent Railway Forum.

6. Agreement between India and France regarding the provision of reciprocal logistics support between their Armed Forces

Purpose: This Agreement shall facilitate the reciprocal provision of Logistic Support, Supplies and Services between the Armed Forces of the two countries during authorized port visits, joint exercises, joint training, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts etc.

7. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and France on cooperation in the field of Environment.

Purpose: The MoU aims to establish a basis for the exchange of information between the Governments and technical experts of the two countries in the field of environment and climate change.

8. Agreement between India and France on cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development

Purpose: The Agreement will allow the exchange of information on smart city development, development of urban mass transportation systems, urban settlements and utilities etc

9. Agreement between India and France regarding the exchange and reciprocal protection of classified or protected information

Purpose: This Agreement defines the common security regulations applicable to any exchange of classified and protected information

10. Implementing Arrangement between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Central National D’EtudesSpatiales (CNES) for pre-formulation studies of a Maritime Awareness Mission

Purpose: The Agreement would provide an end-to-end solution for detection, identification, and monitoring of vessels in the regions of interest for France and India.

11. Industrial Way Forward Agreement between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, and EDF, France

Purpose: This agreement prescribes a way forward for the implementation of the Jaitapur nuclear power project.

12. Bilateral Arrangement between India and France on cooperation in the matter of Hydrography and Maritime Cartography

Purpose: This Arrangement will encourage cooperation between the two countries in the field of hydrography, nautical documentation, and maritime safety information.

13. Credit Facility Agreement between India and France of Euros 100 million for funding of the Smart City Projects through a Challenge Process

Purpose: This agreement will help fill the funding gap under the Smart City Mission and the funds provided by the Central and State Governments for the purpose.

14. Memorandum of Understanding between National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and the National Solar Energy Institute (INES), France

Purpose: With this agreement, both countries shall work on projects in ISA member countries in the areas of solar energy (solar photovoltaic, storage technologies, etc.) through the transfer of technology and collaborative activities.