Embarrassment for BJP as its own Dalit MP accuses Yogi Adityanath of discrimination, says was ‘thrown out of his office’

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

In what could come as an embarrassment for the Bharitya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh and the Narendra Modi-led central government, a Dalit Member of the Parliament from the saffron party has written to the Prime Minister alleging that he was mistreated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the latter’s office and was also “thrown out”. Chote Lal Karwar, the MP from state’s Robertsganj constituency also alleged discrimination at the hands of the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Notably, the development coincides with the PM Modi’s assertion that his government had done the most to honour Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. The comments come in wake of the criticism that the government has received at the hands of the Congress and the BJP’s push to clarify that it has the Dalit community’s well-being as among its top priorities.

In his letter to the PM, 45-year-old Karwar alleged that nobody was listening to his complaints and that even his attempts to meet state party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey at least three times yielded no help. Karwar has also allegedly named another leader Sunil Bansal.

As per the BJP leader, on a number of occasions he got death threats but the police did not pay any heed to his complaints, because of which he had to write to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The parliamentarian further said that when Yogi Adityanath came to power in 2017 in the state, he had a belief that corruption in the forest department in Chandauli would stop. However, much to his dismay, the administration showed his own land as encroached forest land.

Karwar’s letter has emerged days after the saffron party faced huge Dalit protests over the Supreme Court’s decision on the SC/ST Protection Act. Groups were protesting against a recent order by the Supreme Court that they feared weakened the law which saves them from alleged atrocities. Earlier this week, another party MP from Bahraich, Savitri Bai Phule fired a salvo against the government over rising atrocities against Dalits amid protests over recent Supreme Court’s ruling on the SC/ST Act.

Speaking at a rally in Lucknow last Sunday, the Dalit leader said it did not matter to her whether she would remain an MP or not, but would ensure the Constitution remains unchanged. Slamming those who called for the review of Constitution, the MP further said she was not scared of anyone and would continue to fight for the welfare of marginalised section in the society.