Email id for black money information receives over 38,000 mails

The email address launched by the Finance Ministry for getting tips about black money received over 38,000 emails, but only 16 per cent of them were forwarded for further inquiry, CBDT said in a reply to an RTI query earlier this month. Jitendra Ghadge, a city-based Right To Information activist, had asked for information about response to the email address ‘[email protected] ’, launched last December. The Central Board of Direct Taxes said in its reply dated April 7 that 38,068 emails were received, and 6,050 or about 16 per cent of them were forwarded to the respective Director Generals Of Income Tax (Investigation) for further inquiry.

The remaining 32,018 emails were closed without any action, it said. To Ghadge’s query about number of “false” emails received, CBDT said this information was “subject to completion of investigation”. In December last year, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia announced launch of the email address [email protected] for whistle blowers.

“Over 84 per cent tip-offs have been closed without any inquiry. This shows that either most emails were frivolous, or the authorities did not take them seriously, or may be shortage of staff forced them to do so,” Ghadge said. Ghadge had also filed another RTI query seeking number of demonetised notes deposited with RBI after January 1, 2017. However, the Central bank refused to furnish the information, citing exemption under the RTI Act.