Electrosteel shareholders reject reappointment of whole-time director

Shareholders of Electrosteel Steels (ESL), which is currently undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process, have disapproved the reappointment of a whole-time director, who is a key managerial personnel, of the company. The promoter and promoter group of the ailing steel maker have not been interested in the re-appointment of Rama Shankar Singh as a whole-time director.
In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, the company said the members of the company did not approve re-appointment of Singh as the whole-time director, while all other resolutions were passed with requisite majority during the tenth annual general meeting which held in Ranchi on Tuesday.
According to the voting results of the AGM, as many as 99.80% of the total votes cast were against the special resolution on the reappointment of Singh. As per the latest annual report of the company, Singh was a member of its audit committee and nomination & remuneration committee, among others.
The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on July 21, had admitted the petition filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) against Electrosteel Steels and appointed Dhaivat Anjaria, partner in consultancy firm PwC, as the interim resolution professional (IRP).
The company, which owes lenders `11,309 crore, was referred to the bankruptcy court under Section 7 of the IBC following a nudge from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).