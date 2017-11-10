Electrosteel shareholders reject reappointment of whole-time director

Shareholders of Electrosteel Steels (ESL), which is currently undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process, have disapproved the reappointment of a whole-time director, who is a key managerial personnel, of the company. The promoter and promoter group of the ailing steel maker have not been interested in the re-appointment of Rama Shankar Singh as a whole-time director.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday , the company said the members of the company did not approve re-appointment of Singh as the whole-time director, while all other resolutions were passed with requisite majority during the tenth annual general meeting which held in Ranchi on Tuesday .

According to the voting results of the AGM, as many as 99.80% of the total votes cast were against the special resolution on the reappointment of Singh. As per the latest annual report of the company, Singh was a member of its audit committee and nomination & remuneration committee, among others.

The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on July 21 , had admitted the petition filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) against Electrosteel Steels and appointed Dhaivat Anjaria, partner in consultancy firm PwC, as the interim resolution professional (IRP).