Electoral bonds: Modi government’s new move, here’s all you should know

Electoral bonds: The Narendra Modi government has come up with a unique move to clean election financing in the country.

Electoral bonds: The Narendra Modi government has come up with a unique move to clean election financing in the country. The central government has outlined contours of the new electoral bonds that donors can buy from SBI and said receiving political parties can encash only through a designated bank account. Unveiling key features of electoral bonds, FM Jaitley had said the bonds would bring in “substantial and significant amount of transparency” in electoral funding where there is “nil transparency” as of now. In his Budget speech 2017-18, Jaitley had announced the government’s plans to introduce an electoral bond scheme to clean the system of political funding. “The government has now finalised the scheme of electoral bonds. The scheme will be notified today,” he said.

Here is all you want to know about poll bonds:

1. The electoral bonds, which are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties, will be available at specified branches of State Bank of India (SBI) for 10 days each in months of January, April, July and October.

2. The bonds, which would be valid for 15 days, will not carry the donor’s name even though the purchaser would have to fulfil KYC norms at the bank, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha while announcing the contours of the scheme.

3. Although called a bond, the banking instruments resembling promissory note will not carry any interest. The lender will remain the custodian of the donor’s funds until the political parties are paid.

4. The move is aimed at making political funding more transparent. Currently, almost all of the funding is done by anonymous cash donations. This step follows the audacious move to ban high currency notes in November 2016 in a bid to flush the system of black money.

5. Electoral bonds will allow donors to pay political parties using banks as an intermediary.

6. When Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked what purpose the bonds would serve when the name of the donor is not disclosed, Jaitley said bonds would get reflected in the balance sheet of the donors. “Let me clear misconceptions, if any. I had announced in Budget speech that political funding needs to be cleansed up. A very large part of donation coming to political parties by the donors, quantum and source is not known…. electoral bonds substantially cleanse the system,” he said.

7. Electoral bonds, he said, can be given to registered political party which has secured at least 1 per cent vote in last election. That party will have to give one bank account to the Election Commission and it will have to be encashed within 15 days, Jaitley said.

8. “Donors who buy these bonds, their balance sheet will reflect. It will ensure cleaner money coming from donors, cleaner money coming to political party and ensure significant transparency,” he said.

9. FM Jaitley said the electoral bond, which will be a bearer instrument, will not carry the name of the payee and can be bought for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 1 crore.

10. On why the name of the donor was being kept secret, Jaitley said past experience had shown that once the names were disclosed, there was a tendency to shift to cash donations.