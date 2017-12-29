Elections in India 2018: Check key dates, full list of polls for state assemblies, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, municipal corporations, nagar nigam, nagar panchayats in run up to 2019

Elections in India 2018: Polls are considered as festivals in India. In 2017, the largest democracy in the world witnessed a few elections, including crucial Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat Assembly polls and RK Nagar by-poll.

Elections in India 2018: Polls are considered as festivals in India. In 2017, the largest democracy in the world witnessed a few elections, including crucial Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat Assembly polls and RK Nagar by-poll. 2018 will be crucial as it will be a penultimate year before the mother of all polls – 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP has continued its winning streak in 2017, Congress will look to get back its mojo under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi. In India, elections generally take place almost every month even though PM Modi has advocated the idea of holding simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies. In 2018, we will see BJP and Congress lock heads in crucial states like Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. There will be a few key Lok Sabha by-polls in politically crucial states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal. In Maharashtra and West Bengal regional parties like Shiv Sena, NCP, TMC and CPM will play a pivotal role along with BJP and Congress.

Here are key dates, state assemblies, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to go to polls

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 in April

224 seats of Karnataka Assembly will go to polls this year. The tenure of the assembly is set to end on 28.05.2018 and polling is expected to be held in April. Karnataka will be a crucial election for BJP and Congress. While Congress will look to set aside the anti-incumbency factor, BJP is eager to wrest the power keeping in mind the 28 valuable Lok Sabha seats which will be crucial in 2019.

Apart from Karnataka, assembly elections will be held in north-eastern states like Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland. Left bastion Tripura will also go to polls this year.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 in February

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 are expected to be held in February.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 in November

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 are expected to be held in November

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 in February

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 are expected to be held in February

Tripura Assembly elections 2018 in February

Tripura Assembly elections 2018 are expected to be held in February.

Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections 2018 in November-December

In November-December, elections will be held in three politically crucial states of Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Tenures of these assemblies will end in January 2019. It will be the litmus test for BJP to hold onto power in these states. Congress, on the other hand, will look to upset the apple cart just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Bypolls 2018

Lok Sabha by-polls will be held in Ajmer in January-February. Polls in Alwar will be held on January 29 in 2018.

Lok Sabha by-polls will be held in Uluberia of West Bengal on January 29 in 2018.

Gorakhpur and Phulpur of Uttar Pradesh in January-February

Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir in January-February

Araria of Bihar and Bhandara Gondiya of Maharashtra in January-February

Overall it will be a quite a bit of political drama to be played out as high-octane campaigns, witty rhetorics and duel between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will be on full display.

Rajya Sabha elections

Biennial Elections to the Council of States from NCT of Delhi and Sikkim and bye-election to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh.

3 Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi will go to polls on January 16, 2018.

1 seat from Sikim will go to polls on January 16, 2018.

1 seat from Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on January 16, 2018.

Bye-elections for State Legislative Assemblies of Rajasthan and West Bengal

Polling in Mandalgarh of Rajasthan will be held on January 29

Polling in Noapara of West Bengal will be held on January 29

Urban local body elections, Panchayat elections in all states

West Bengal Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in May this year.

Elections Beyond 2018

