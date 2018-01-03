Elections in India 2018: AAP to finalise three names for Rajya Sabha

Elections in India 2018: Aam Aadmi Party has finalised the names of its three Rajya Sabha nominees. The three Rajya Sabha seats will go to polls on January 16.

Elections in India 2018: Aam Aadmi Party has finalised the names of its three Rajya Sabha nominees. The three Rajya Sabha seats will go to polls on January 16. The seats fell vacant after three members are set to retire. The nominations have to be filed on January 5. It has been learnt that the party’s highest decision-making body, the nine-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC), will meet on Wednesday to take a final call on the issue. So far, party has zeroed in three names- senior party leader Sanjay Singh, chartered accountant and GST expert N D Gupta, and west Delhi businessman Sushil Gupta.

The party had earlier decided to field prominent academicians, economists and lawyers instead of party members for the three seats. It had reached out to former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur, and Supreme Court lawyer Gopal Subramanium, among others, but they declined, sources said. While there seems to be consensus on Sanjay Singh’s name, Sushil Gupta as a choice has taken some party members by surprise. Gupta, a prominent west Delhi businessman, had contested the 2013 assembly elections from Moti Nagar on a Congress ticket. He was a Congress member and was heading its traders’ body till three months ago.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi was allocated three seats in the Rajya Sabha and these are currently being held by Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi (all Congress). Their term is ending on January 27. The EC had earlier said the three Delhi seats would be filled by holding three separate elections as each of these vacancies fell under three different cycles which were determined at the time of the initial constitution of the Rajya Sabha in 1952. It said that the Delhi High Court in 1994 dismissed a petition filed against holding separate elections for the three seats. It said the Delhi seats will be filled “by holding three separate biennial elections to fill one seat each”.

The EC also said that the bypoll to fill up the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh vacated by Manohar Parrikar after assuming charge as the Goa chief minister will also be held on the same date. Parrikars term in the upper house was to end on November 25, 2020. Rajya Sabha member from Sikkim Hishey Lachungpa (Sikim Democratic Front) is retiring on February 23 next. The poll to fill up his seat will also be held on January 16.