Elections 2018 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to target Modi in Tripura while PM does ‘Pariksha par Charcha’

Elections 2018 LIVE updates: In Tripura, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted the CPI(M) government of Manik Sarkar and Congress for helping the Left government over the years, Rahul Gandhi is set to take on the PM in the poll-bound state. Gandhi is campaigning in the state on the last day of campaigning. On Thursday, Modi had said, “The Congress had run its governments with the support of the CPI(M) in Delhi. They fielded candidates in this election which is nothing but a gimmick. Has any senior leader of the Congress come to the state for the campaign?”

While the PM is today doing ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ with school students who will appear in the examinations today, Gandhi is expected to target him from battlefield Tripura. Gandhi will also ask for votes for the Congress at a public meeting at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya Stadium ground in district Unakoti, of Tripura. The Congress is contesting to come to power in the Manik Sarkar-ruled state. Sarkar has been CM of Tripura since 1998. CPI(M) has ruled the state since 1993. Polling in the state will take place on February 18, while the results for the 60-member state Assembly polls will be out on March 3

