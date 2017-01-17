Elections 2017: Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla resigns

In a major development, two key BJP leaders, including party chief in Punjab Vijay Sampla, have resigned from the party over the ticket distribution issue. (IE photo)

In a major development, two key BJP leaders, including party chief in Punjab Vijay Sampla, have resigned from the party over the ticket distribution issue, according to Times Now report. It has been learned that they have tendered their resignations and sent to party President Amit Shah. With elections in Punjab barely days away, it will be interesting to see how BJP top brass handle the situation to prevent further rift, if any, within the party ranks.

Sampla, who is Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, expressed his displeasure over the ticket distribution after BJP released six more names for the Punjab Assembly polls. He is unhappy with the BJP fielding Som Prakash from Fagwara constituency as he wanted his choice to contest polls from that assembly constituency, according to ANI report.

BJP has dropped two ministers in Punjab government from the list of its remaining six candidates for the state assembly polls, which is scheduled to take place on February 4.

The party has already announced 23 candidates out of of 117 seats for the state, where it is in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). SAD-BJP is locked in a tough battle with Congress and AAP, which has emerged as a formidable third force in the state.