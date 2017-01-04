Election dates announced by EC for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur

The election Commission on Wednesday announced the poll dates for the 5 election-bound states in the country. According to IE, the Election Commission held a meeting on Tuesday with the Chief electoral officers of the 5 concerned states. It has to be noted that Goa has 40 assembly seats, Manipur 60, Punjab has 117 and Uttrakhand owns 70, while Uttar Pradesh, being the largest constituency, has 403. According to the Chief Election Commissioner,

It has been learned that Uttar Pradesh, which is set to witness game-changer elections, and four other states will go to polls simultaneously, most likely in February-March, commencing shortly after the presentation of the Union Budget. While it could be a single-day polling in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, Uttar Pradesh is likely to have as many as seven phases, according to a PTI report. While the term of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends in May, the terms of assemblies of Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will end in March, 2017.

TheBJP, which had swept the Lok Sabha elections more than two years ago, winning 70 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, is seeking to make a comeback by wresting power after 15 years from the ruling SP. The BSP is expected to give a stiff challenge to both of them.