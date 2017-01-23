Election Commission’s remarks ‘illegal, unconstitutional, will take it up in court’, says Arvind Kejriwal

EC on Sunday summoned Kejriwal for breaking the Model Code of Conduct in a rally for Goa elections earlier this month. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to the Election Commission saying that they should thank him and make him the brand ambassador of anti-corruption. EC on Sunday summoned Kejriwal for breaking the Model Code of Conduct in a rally for Goa elections earlier this month. He told people at the rally that they should take bribes from all political parties but should vote for AAP. EC censured him and said that these kind of remarks will have stern consequences like taking away the recognition of the party and its suspension. Congress had taken serious offence to such a statement and urged EC to take this up.

My letter to Chief Election Commissioner. There ought to be a public debate on this issue pic.twitter.com/bpBA4iwGPw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 23, 2017

Kejriwal upheld his view in the letter and told media that EC has not been able to do anything to curb money power and bribes. The parties who depend on this should know that their money will be taken but they won’t get votes.

He wrote in the letter that Aam Aadmi Party was built on the basis of anti-corruption and he is just abiding by the morals. He also said that ECs remarks on his statement are illegal and unconstitutional and he will take this up in court.

The EC told the Delhi CM that his statement amounts to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”. Kejriwal said that in no way does his statement can be construed to be bribery. EC recalled a similar warning issued to him during 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. He wrote in his letter that in Delhi Assembly elections he had said the same thing and yet came out victorious. “This will show the parties who offer bribes for votes that this is not the way and they will stop doing this,” he said. “By censuring me EC is letting bribery tactics grow rather than stop,” he added.