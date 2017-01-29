Election Commission orders FIR against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for bribery remarks

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered a FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for stating bribery remarks in Goa on January 8, 2017. During his speech, Kejriwal had asked the voters to take money if offered by the Congress and the BJP, “but vote only for AAP”. Kejriwal was addressing a rally in the Benaulim constituency in Goa when he said, “If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as it is your own money and there is nothing wrong in getting it back. If they do not offer money, go to their offices and ask for it. But, when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate.”

The EC censured Kejriwal’s remark for the violation of the provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and asked him to more circumspect in his public utterances during the election time and also warned him that if he continues to violate the model code, stern action would be taken against him and his party which includes the suspension or withdrawal of recognition given to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Para 16A of MCC gives the poll panel power to “suspend or withdraw recognition of a recognised political party for its failure to observe Model Code of Conduct or follow lawful directions and instructions of the Commission”.