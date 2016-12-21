Election Commission lists 200 parties that exist mostly on paper, may send it to CBDT for action

By sending the communication, the election commission hopes that that CBDT will look into the financial affairs of these parties.

The Election Commission is likely to write to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) of its decision to delist around 200-odd political parties. It suspects that many of these parties could be nothing but money-laundering operations and exist mostly on paper mostly, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ said.The paper quoted as source as saying that there are many parties which don’t even bother to file Income Tax returns and even if they do, they never send a copy to the commission.

By sending the communication, the election commission hopes that that CBDT will look into the financial affairs of these parties as they are no more entitled to any tax benefit that are given to only registered political parties. The report also quoted a source as saying that the commission had sometime back decided to use its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution, which gives them the right to “control the conduct of all elections,” after waiting years for consecutive governments to act on its suggestion to make changes to relevant laws to ensure that there is a proper transparency in the manner related to funds flow to political parties.

As per the data of the Election Commission, there are seven National Political parties, 58 State Parties and 1786 Registered unrecognised parties as of now.The commission has the power to register a political party but there is no guideline to allow it to de-register any party that has been recognised. It has written to several governments in the past, requesting for the power to deregister “non-serious” political parties, but nothing has been done yet.