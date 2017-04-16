Election Commission limiting objections to EVMs to hacking: Digvijaya Singh

EC must allow the examination of possibility of software tampering, he says. (PTI)

Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged the Election Commission (EC) is limiting objections to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to hacking. “The Election Commission is limiting objections to the EVMs to hacking. It must allow the examination of possibility of software tampering at a stage of writing it from server,” Singh tweeted.

He added there is a strong possibility of tampering coding at the stage of writing software i.e. the EVMs can be pre-tampered.

“There is no need for hacking. The Election Commission must devise a way of supervision by political parties of coding software to EVM like it does at subsequent stages,” Singh asserted.

Meanwhile, giving a fresh blow to the controversy surrounding the alleged tampering of the EVMs, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that he had heard the voters pressed on the symbol of the Samajwadi Party, but the votes went into the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) basket.

Expressing his doubts on the EVMs, Akhilesh demanded that polls must be conducted on ballot papers.

“It was being said that symbol of the Samajwadi Party SP was pressed but votes went to the BJP. We have complained about the issue to the Election Commission because after all, it is a machine and can give faulty results,” Akhilesh said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

The Samajwadi Party president continued his tirade against the Yogi Adityanath-led state government and made sardonic remarks on various issues such as anti-Romeo squads, ban on cow slaughter etc.

Earlier on Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that she was ready to join hands with other political parties to take on the BJP on the issue of EVM tampering in the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“The BSP now has no reservations in taking the help of anti-BJP parties in its fight against EVM tampering and the BJP as it is the democracy which comes first…we have to keep democracy alive,” she said while addressing an Ambedkar anniversary function of the party in Lucknow.

Mayawati had raised the issue of EVM tampering after the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The other political parties have also raised questions about the same.

Irked by the charges, the Election Commission (EC) has challenged the sceptics to prove that EVMs can be tampered with.