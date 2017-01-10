Election Commission instructs removal of photos of political leaders from hoardings and ads

Congress demands removal of PM Modi’s posters fro petrol pumps. (PTI)

The Election Commission of Indian on Tuesday instructed all the Chief Electoral Officers of the 5 poll-bound states that the photos of political leaders in all the hoardings and ads should be removed or covered. Earlier, the Congress party had written to the election commission demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters be removed from petrol pumps. The party has alleged that that PM’s posters violated the model code of conduct in five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Drawing the attention of the Election Commission towards the massive hoardings fixed at various petrol pumps stations regarding the distribution of cooking gas etc., the Congress party in their letter said that such advertisements are not permissible during the operation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The letter stated that the party understood that the Ec had ordered the removal of posters, banners and advertisements in the election-bound states by the State Government with the photograph of Chief Minister or any other persons. The hoardings, posters, banners of the Central government with the photograph of the Prime Minister at any places within the election-bound state cannot continue since it was in violation of the MCC and will interfere with free and fair elections, the letter added.

Earlier, Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal had alleged that the newspaper advertisement PM Modi announcing packages for farmers, self-help groups and others violate the model code of conduct. A party delegation led by BJD vice-president S N Patro had filed a petition with State Election Commission alleging that the advertisement of PM’s announcement was opposed to the Model Code of Conduct in the state.