Election Commission extends freeze on AIADMK poll symbol

The Election Commission has decided to keep frozen the name AIADMK and its election symbol “two leaves” as the two rival factions have sought more time to submit fresh documents substantiating their claims. The request from the V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam factions to grant more time to submit supporting documents came as they try to end differences to work out a merger. “The respondents have sought further time of eight weeks from April 17 to file the documents and affidavits by which they propose to prove their numerical strength in the organisational wing of the party. “The Commission has considered the requests of both the groups and has decided to give extension of time till June 16,” the EC order issued yesterday said.

The EC said its earlier order freezing the name and symbol of the party “shall continue to be in force, pending final determination of the dispute”. The Commission had on March 23 issued an interim order freezing the ‘two leaves’ election symbol of AIADMK, saying both the rival camps cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the prestigious R K Nagar assembly bypoll. The bypoll has since been cancelled following allegations that money was used to buy votes. Fresh date is yet to be announced.