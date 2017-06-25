Election Commission disqualifies MP Minister Narottam Mishra over furnishing wrong spending details

The Election Commission disqualified Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

The Election Commission (EC) disqualified Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday. The MP Minister was disqualified for alleged corrupt practices such as paid news and submitting incorrect details of expenses in the 2008 assembly elections. The poll panel has barred Mishra, who is a trusted aide of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, from staying on as a part of the state assembly and has also barred the minister from contesting any election for the next three years. The poll panel in a statement has said,” The Election Commission has found that the irrespective of whether the alleged expenditure was added to Mishra’s reported account, has crossed the expenditure limit is not the question, the issue is that the minister knowingly submitted a false account of expenses and also attempted to bypass the legally prescribed expenditure limit,” according to an Indian Express report.

The poll panel added that such attempts by politicians must be curbed and hence the election conducting body is forced to take exemplary sanctions. The poll panel has also said that they have taken action against Mishra to balance the electoral playing field.

Mishra claims that the complainant has not provided any evidence and that he will now approach the High Court to seek reprieve. The minister also said that he has not done anything wrong, Mishra told the Indian Express, ”I have not paid money to any newspaper”. Mishra added that he was reelected to power in 2013 and his resignation would be an insult to democracy.

According to the complaint, Mishra spent Rs 13.50 lakh in the elections exceeding the Rs 10 lakh limit.