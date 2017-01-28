EC clears PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ ahead of the assembly elections

The 28th episode of Mann ki Baat will be aired on January 29. (Source: PTI)

The Election Commission of India has given green signal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ according to the news agency Press Trust of India despite the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The show came under scrutiny after the Election Commission’s Code was applied with polls being held in several states and union territories. However, Prime Minister will be very careful with his words and will not be able to take up any political issue or discuss any government initiative on his show.

The first episode for 2017 will be broadcast on Sunday i.e. January 29 and will focus entirely on students. The 28th episode has been planned keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations and will be aired at 11 am over the entire network of All India Radio including all AIR stations, all AIR FM channels (FM Gold and FM Rainbow), local radio stations, Vividh Bharati and five community radio stations.

With less than a week left for the assembly polls, the government had approached election commission seeking for clearance. The assembly polls will take place in the states between February 4 and March 8 with Model Code of Conduct in force.

Last year, Modi faced a similar situation before the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Even then the broadcast was allowed with the condition that Prime Minister will have to follow the Model Code.