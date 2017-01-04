Election 2017: From model code of conduct to union budget; check out how twitter reacted

Now that the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin early on January 31 followed by the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, Twitterati raised questions over a situation that may be construed as a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. (Reuters image)

The dates for the high-stakes assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur were announced today by the Election Commission. “The Model Code of Conduct will come into immediate effect and will apply on political parties and state governments concerned, besides the Central government in terms of announcements in these states,” Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters. The voting will start on February 4 and ends on March 8. Counting for all five states will be held on March 11. Now that the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin early on January 31 followed by the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, Twitterati raised questions over a situation that may be construed as a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

Notably, in 2012, the UPA government had decided to present the Union Budget for 2012-13 after Assembly elections in these states. “We have not yet decided the time, but naturally the Budget will be presented after the elections,” then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee had said.

Watch this video

Check out the tweets

If model code of conduct is now on how can the government place Union budget with obvious sops, benefits to farmers etc just days before? — ramesh sharma (@rameshfilms) January 4, 2017

Budget on Feb 1. Elections from feb 4-27. Model Code of conduct? pic.twitter.com/EEkPU7emMu — Aayush Aggarwal (@AggAayush) January 4, 2017

I appeal to #ElectionCommission to postponed the budget on 1st Feb as Goa & Punjab Polls are on 4th Feb.

Model Code Of Conduct.@ipathak25 — Akhilesh Choudhary (@aapakhi) January 4, 2017

There is no need for Model Code Of Conduct for AAP, as usual they have no conduct — chandra (@Ch1969Chandra) January 4, 2017

Is there any model code of conduct for media as well during election days ? #ElectionCommission we need it. — Raisina_Hill (@Raisina_Hill) January 4, 2017

Election Commission has been examining representation of some political parties on presentation of Union Budget during poll process, the CEC said, adding it will take a view soon.