Election 2017: Crucial day for Mulayam, Akhilesh’s ‘cycle’ war; check out why

With Uttar Pradesh assembly elections just days away, warring factions of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav will approach the Election Commission on Friday over the party symbol ‘cycle’. It has been learned that the EC will hear their claims over the party symbol. Candidates from both, Mulayam and Akhilesh camps cannot fight election on ‘cycle’ symbol at the same time, therefore, the EC will have to take a call on the issue before the filing of nominations begins. The Samajwadi Party in-fight refuses to subside, as the current stalemate between Akhilesh and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav over the post of the party president, failed to reach a conclusion. According to ANI report, Mulayam told Akhilesh to step down from the post saying that he would remain to be the party’s face for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

But, Akhilesh refused the offer saying that he would pass on the baton once the elections are over. It has been learned that the meeting is likely to take place again to discuss about the same.

Earlier, asserting that he would not allow the SP to be split, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son Akhilesh Yadav to keep away from the dispute. Amidst the ongoing tussle in the party, Mulayam in his address to party workers at the SP headquarters here before leaving for New Delhi once again trained his guns at cousin Ramgopal accusing him of conspiring to break the party and threw his weight behind brother Shivpal Yadav, who is at loggerheads with the UP Chief Minister.

State Chief Minister Akhilesh, on the othar hand, on Thursday said “all is well in the party.” “Don’t get trapped in the symbol dispute. It is before EC and will get resolved tomorrow,” he told party workers who had assembled at this residence.

Notably, since elections were announced on January 4, Akhilesh has hardly made any public appearance and has been meeting selected leaders and government officials at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence. During the last 10 days, he has also met Mulayam twice.

