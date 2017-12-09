Elected representatives spreading false information on Raj Nivas: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (Express Photo)

In the continuing war of words between her and ruling Congress, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said some elected representatives were spreading false information against Raj Nivas “to malign its reputation” and urged people not to be misled by it. In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons at the end of her week end visit to nearby Thanampalayam village, she said men and women from various pockets had been meeting her during her trips to hamlets,alleging that she was blocking the scheme for free distribution of rice and other essential commodities. Such people are those highly dependent on free rice, she said. “As I cannot speak Tamil these individuals are using every opportunity to malign the reputation of office of the Lt Governor,” she said. Bedi alleged that it was evident that some elected representatives were repeatedly using public platforms to spread falsehood. She clarified that at no stage had Raj Nivas (office of Lt Governor) come in the way of essential welfare support.

Bedi said it was the responsibility of the Civil Supplies Department and the Minister concerned to ensure procurement of commodities and also its proper distribution. She said the Department had also been told that whenever commodities arrive, they should first reach the poor in the rural and urban areas. Bedi said that in future, Raj Nivas would perhaps be compelled to make public files and also to show how soon the files are cleared so that people would know the truth. She said that office of the Lt Governor was there to serve the people and not to mislead and misinform them. “Or else why do we hold Open House meetings and respond to grievances coming from any source?, she asked.

She stated that her office had attended to over 12,000 complaints so far at the Open House and that her weekend visits were intended to correct deficiencies. People could visit her office and check records for themselves to know the truth, she said. “I therefore appeal to the people not to go by false information being spread only to weaken their trust in their own Lt Governor and also Raj Nivas, which is working only for the welfare of the people, keeping in mind the interests of the Union Territory as a whole to ensure good and honest governance,” she said.