Eid to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some other parts of the world celebrated Eid today.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. Large congregations of Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah, Hazratbal, Jenab Sahib Soura and TRC ground in the city as thanksgiving at the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. Similar congregational prayers are also scheduled to be held at district and tehsil headquarters across the state. Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some other parts of the world celebrated Eid today. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has felicitated people of the state on the auspicious occasion.

In her felicitation message, the chief minister hoped that this Eid will bring everlasting peace, happiness and prosperity to the people of the state. Mehbooba prayed that the month-long fasting and the night-long supplications of the faithful are accepted and rewarded by the Almighty. The Chief Minister appealed to people not to forget the orphans, widows, destitute and all those who suffered during the almost 30-year long turmoil in the state during the festivities of Eid and play their positive role in bringing them back to the mainstream of society by generously donating for their welfare and cause.

On the occasion, Mehbooba also prayed for communal harmony, brotherhood and upholding human values in the state. Governor N N Vohra also conveyed warm greetings to the people of the state on the joyous occasion of Eid. In his message, the Governor expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K’s glorious pluralistic traditions. He prayed for the progress and well-being of the people of the state.