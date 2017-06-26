Eid Mubarak: From PM Narendra Modi to President Pranab Mukherjee, here’s who said what on Eid-ul-Fitr

Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik celebrates Eid 2017 with this message. (Twitter)

Eid Mubarak: India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today. The day marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. All top leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee have extended their greetings and wishes to everyone celebrating the festival. For peace in Kashmir, Union Home Minster Rajnath Singh sent a special message on Eid to people of the Valley. “I firmly believe that the festival that celebrates humanity and goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley.”

Here are some of the messages from top leaders of the country on Eid:

President of India Pranab Mukherjee: “On the auspicious occasion of Idu’l Fitr, I extend greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers and sisters, in India and abroad.

“May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the Holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity.

“May this day, strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny that has characterised our composite culture over the ages”.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari: “I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. Id-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and signifies the traditional expression of brotherhood and understanding between people. The festival reaffirms the spirit of compassion, charity and generosity in our lives.

“May the noble ideals associated with Id-ul-Fitr enrich our lives with peace, harmony and the spirit of humanity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society,” PM said today. On Sunday during Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi said, “India’s diversity is its unique characteristic, and India’s diversity is also its strength. The holy month of Ramzan is observed all across, in prayer with piety. And now the festival of Eid is here. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my heartiest greetings to one and all. Ramzan is a month of charity, and sharing joy. The more you share joy, the more it multiplies. Let us come together and take inspiration from these holy festivals and share their joyous treasures, and take the nation forward.”

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi: “#EidMubarak to all. May this day be filled with love, blessings and the warmth of family & friends.”

In Kashmir, the Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with much fervour across Kashmir as people thronged mosques, shrines and Eidgahs for special prayers but a few incident of stone-pelting and clashes between protestors and security forces were reported in the Valley.