Egypt terror attack: India dubs incident as heinous act of terror

India has strongly condemned the Egypt Mosque attack that claimed over 200 lives and wounded scores of worshippers and dubbed it as the ‘heinous act of terrorism.’ “Government of Indian strongly condemns the heinous act of terrorism that has claimed innocent lives in Bir-al-Abed, North Sinai in Egypt today. In this hour of tragedy, the goverment and the people of India stand by the government and the people of Egypt,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Expressing deepest condolences to the families and friends of those affected in this attack, India stated that this incident is another stark reminder of the need to develop a global strategy to fight this menace of terrorism. Earlier, an explosion took place at a mosque in Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula when worshippers were carrying out their afternoon prayers.

Following the explosion, gunmen arrived in cars and opened fire at the fleeing crowd. According to sources, most of the people who came for prayers were friends and family of the security forces. The injured have been rushed to hospital. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.