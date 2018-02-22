Effective or laughable? Here are the reactions to Bihar’s no-shoe rule for board exams

In Munger, an examination center superintendent said that the CCTVs have been implemented for the first time. (PTI)

The Bihar Board examination for Class X began on Wednesday with new rules in place to effectively check instances of cheating that have particularly grabbed headlines across India, and abroad. As parents, teachers and student head to the examination centers, they were prepared for the new rules. As per the new decree by the board, the no-shoes rule was seen in action for the first time. While there were many who criticised the new rule, officials from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), teachers and examiners had a different view and called it a practical way to deal with the menace of copying given the huge number of examinees.

In Munger, an examination center superintendent said that the CCTVs have been implemented for the first time, However, he did note that it may not be enough. He said that students hide ‘chits’ in shoes and socks and called it impossible to frisk such large number of students at this micro level. “This new rule from the board will minimise the chances of carrying chits in person,” said an examination center superintendent.

As many as 17.7 lakh students appeared for the Class X BSEB examinations on the first day at 1426 centers. As per the new rule, students are not allowed to enter the center of examination if they are wearing shoes and socks, although, they can enter if they are wearing slippers. On Wednesday, as many as fifty-three students were caught cheating in the examination and were expelled.

Many officials from the board have said that they have been under a lot of pressure to have fair examinations. The pressure was in place due to the widespread cheating in Class X and XII Board examinations in the past.

On the other hand, there were many who termed the move as a farce. One Ramjit Jha, who was with her daughter Kiran to the examination center, questioned, “Why have they installed CCTVs then? The board wants to have limelight and that’s it.” Another was Amarnath Choudhary at Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav High School in Punaichak, Patna. Choudhary was also very critical of the new rule and said, “Today shows, tomorrow they can ask the board to have examinations where student have to wear shorts.”