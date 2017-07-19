Education Quota: Kerala teen becomes farmer after not getting seat in college, blames reservations

Lijo in his Facebook post has said that he has taken up farming as a means to earn a livelihood. (Facebook)

The debate over reservations at educational institutes has just been reignited on social media. The reason behind it is a Facebook post from a teenager from Kerala named Lijo Joy. Lijo in his Facebook post has said that he has taken up farming as a means to earn a livelihood as he was unable to get into a college despite scoring 79.9 percent marks in his Higher Secondary examinations. The Kerala teenager, in his post, stated that he has taken up farming as students who had scored as low as 50 percent marks in the Higher Secondary examinations were admitted to colleges. Lijo says that he blames reservations for backward class students in educational bodies for his situation, according to an Indiatimes.com report.

Lijo, through his Facebook post, stated that marks scored by a student are not the key criteria for getting admitted into a college, but what matters is the applicant’s status in terms of reservations and money power. Lijo stated ”When I was going through the admission process I learned that my marks are not the definitive criteria for getting a seat in college, the key criteria for getting admission are reservation and money power. As I don’t have either I am suffering”.

The Kerala teenager concluded the post by saying that he likes the smell of earth and that he isn’t angry with anyone and that there is a need to rethink reservations in the education system. Many people responding to the post have said that they have benefitted from reservations and that they would not have had the opportunity to change their stars had it not been for reservation, according to the report.