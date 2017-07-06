Edamon-Kochi transmission corridor to be ready by 2018: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the Edamon-Kochi 400-kv transmission corridor to draw 266 MW power from Kudankulam nuclear power plant was expected to be ready by December 2018.(PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the Edamon-Kochi 400-kv transmission corridor to draw 266 MW power from Kudankulam nuclear power plant was expected to be ready by December 2018. Vijayan in his facebook post said all hurdles to the project have been cleared. The project, scheduled to be completed in 2010, ran into trouble after people in the area where the transmission line passes through, raised objections. The state government had allayed the apprehensions of the people after holding discussions with them following which the work of the project has been restarted, he said. Out of the 445 towers, work of 109 was completed and the transmission line has been put in place for 10 KM stretch. “We expect to commission the transmission corridor by December 2018,” Chief Minister said adding the state would get 266 MW additional power once the project was completed.