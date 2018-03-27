  3. ED to begin attaching Vijay Mallya’s properties

The court had earlier in 2016 lifted the exemption granted to Mallya from mandatory personal appearance in the case of evading summons in Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA)'s violation case.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2018 9:22 AM
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will on Tuesday begin attaching the properties of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code mandates attachment of the property of an absconder. Earlier a Delhi court had declared Mallya as proclaimed offender for evading summons.

As per the case registered by the ED, Mallya had allegedly paid USD 200,000 to a British firm and some European countries for displaying Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The investigative agency also claimed that the money was paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in violation of the FERA norms.

