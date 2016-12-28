ED registers money laundering case against businessman ‘Kishor Bhajiyawala’ and his 2 sons

The case under various sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been registered by the Surat sub-zonal office of the ED, said a senior official.

(PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today lodged a case of money laundering against Surat-based businessman Kishor Bhajiyawala and two of his sons, who are already facing an inquiry from the CBI in connection with the recovery of Rs 1.05 crore in new currency.

“Based on the FIR lodged by the CBI against Bhajiyawala and two of his sons (Jignesh and Vilas), who were found to be in possession of Rs 1 crore in new notes, ED has lodged a case of money laundering against them today,” said the official of ED’s zonal office here.

On December 24, the CBI had registered an FIR against Bhajiyawala and two of his sons in connection with Rs 1.05 crore in new currency notes recovered from his premises during searches conducted by Income Tax department.

CBI registered FIR against Bhajiyawala, his two sons, manager of Surat People’s Co-operative Bank (SPCB) Pankaj Bhatt, and unknown persons.

The FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The I-T department had last week seized alleged unaccounted assets worth Rs 10.50 crore from Bhajiyawala, after raids were conducted at his premises in Surat.

Out of Rs 1.45 crore recovered, Rs 1.05 crore were in new currency notes. The I-T also recovered bullion worth Rs 1.49 crore, gold jewellery valued at Rs 4.92 crore, other ornaments worth Rs 1.39 crore and silver ingots priced at Rs 1.28 crore, I-T sources had said.