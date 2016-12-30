ED files money laundering case against controversial preacher Zakir Naik

NIA had raided few of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) offices in Mumbai few months back. (Reuters)

In a further trouble for controversial preacher Zakir Naik, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has today filed a case against him under the money laundering act.

Earlier this month, National Investigation Agency had decided to ask financial firms to decipher Zakir Naik’s papers. The decision had come weeks after the agency had filed an FIR against the preacher. It had also raided few of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) offices in Mumbai.

The foundation had first come under the scanner after terrorist responsible for Dhaka attack earlier this year in an an online post had said that he was inspired by the Zakir Naik’s speeches. The Dhaka cafe attack, where 10 gunmen had taken several people hostage had left 28 people dead. AK-22 assault rifles and IED explosives were also recovered from the spot. Also, a few more youths who had also joined the Islamic State were also allegedly inspired by the controversial preacher.

