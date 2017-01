The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 19.92 crore in a money laundering case that involves former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh. (Source: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 19.92 crore in a money laundering case that involves former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh. Singh is a suspended Uttar Pradesh chief engineer who was also arrested by the CBI in February last year, for allegedly abusing his official position in awarding contracts and causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer.

Further details awaited…