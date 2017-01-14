Ecommerce: Amazon Great Indian Sale starts January 20; e-retailer vows mega discount offers, freebies

The company has promised to offer great deals on popular brands. (Reuters)

E-commerce giant Amazon, which is looking at consolidating its position further in the Indian market, has come out with yet another edition of its flagship ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from January 20 to 22. The mega discount sale will be its first of the year 2017 and starts from 12 am (midnight) on January 20.

The company has promised to offer great deals on popular brands, fast and on-time delivery and easy returns to customers who can shop from over 95 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in. There will be offers on a range of products from smart phones, tablets, laptops, PCs, musical instruments, stationary products, books, toys and accessories among others, the company said in a statement.

You may also like to watch this video

Shoppers during the three days will get an added treat. Musafir.com has partnered with Amazon.in and will offer 10 lucky customers an all-expense paid trip for two to Europe.