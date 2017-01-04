EC to announce poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, 4 states today

The Election Commission will announce the dates of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand this afternoon. (Reuters image)

The Election Commission will announce the dates of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand this afternoon, according to TV reports. It has been learned that Uttar Pradesh, which is set to witness game-changer elections, and four other states will go to polls simultaneously, most likely in February-March, commencing shortly after the presentation of the Union Budget. While it could be a single-day polling in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, Uttar Pradesh is likely to have as many as seven phases, according to a PTI report. While the term of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends in May, the terms of assemblies of Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will end in March, 2017.

The BJP, which had swept the Lok Sabha elections more than two years ago, winning 70 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, is seeking to make a comeback by wresting power after 15 years from the ruling SP. The BSP is expected to give a stiff challenge to both of them.

In Punjab, after two successive terms, the ruling SAD-BJP combine is facing a tough battle from Congress on the one hand and a fledgling AAP on the other. Uttarakhand, where the ruling Congress staged a sensational comeback this year following a legal battle, is fighting anti-incumbency and facing challenge from the BJP.

Goa, where the ruling BJP is seeking a fresh term, is pitted against Congress+ and AAP. In Manipur, the Congress is seeking to retain power. Earlier, the government had approached the Commission for clearing its proposal to present the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on February one and avoid criticism of violating the model code of conduct that will come into force the day elections are announced.

The Commission had no objection to the budget exercise being carried on because of the fact that it would cover the entire country and was not specific to the poll-bound states. It has also been conveyed to the government that caution should be exercised so that overtly populist measures are not included in the budget aimed at voters in these states, according to report.

Nearly a lakh of state police and central armed police force personnel may be deployed to ensure that the electoral exercise is smooth and free from violence and malpractices like booth capturing.

